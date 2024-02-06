Close Menu
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
The Village Reporter
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaedyn Word (Bryan)

The male Athlete of the Week is Bryan diver Kaedyn Ward. In last week’s dual meet against Bowling Green, Ward broke his own six-dive school record by 20 points with a total of 280.35.

