Audrey Smith (1934-2021)

Audrey R. (Frey) Smith, age 86, of Wauseon, was called home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born in Winameg, Ohio on October 19, 1934 to the late Albert and Sarah (Dunbar) Frey.

She married John W. Smith on February 10, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2015. Audrey worked as a Medical Receptionist for over 20 years with Dr. Vogel and later with the Urology Department at Fulton County Health Center before retiring in 1994.

A member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon, she was very active in many church activities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise (Robert) McCoy; Diana (Tim) Fridley; Linda A. Smith (Randy Seegert); grandchildren, Sasha Fridley; Jared (Cherise) Smith; Judd (Brandy) Smith; great grandchildren, Shelby, Lindsay, Kabellah and Zadie; sister, Jane (Robert) Burroughs.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda K. Smith; brothers, Robert, Herbert, John, William, James and Donald Frey and sister, Emily Borysiak.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and services for Audrey will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Winameg Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

To send flowers to Audrey’s family, please visit our floral store.