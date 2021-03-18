Swirles & Pursel Both Facing Multiple Counts Related To Firearm Thefts In Williams County Courts

Austin P. Swirles and Damien J. Pursel were among the over two dozen individuals who saw indictments returned against them when the Williams County Grand Jury convened on March 16. The bulk of the charges are related to theft of firearms.

Swirles, 20, of Fayette was indicted on a total of 49 charges. Charges include four counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; four counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; eighteen counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; eighteen counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.

The charges are related to several incidents occurring between the approximate dates of December 24, 2020 and February 8, 2021. Authorities allege that Swirles broke into several properties during this time frame and stole both cash and firearms.

Each of the firearm theft count charges were coupled with a having weapons while under disabilities charge with authorities alleging that Swirles is dependent on methamphetamine, making it illegal for him to carry firearms.

According to online court records, Swirles’ original initial appearance is set for April 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

In a related indictment, Damien J. Pursel, 26, of West Unity was indicted on total of 36 charges. Charges include six counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; six counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; eighteen counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.

The charges against Pursel involve incidents taking place between the approximate dates of November 23,2020 and February 8, 2021.

According to online court records, Pursel’s original initial appearance is also set for April 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM.