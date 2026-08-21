August BD Spotlight Award Goes Posthumously To Renee Isaac

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

AUGUST AWARD …. Left to right: Ann Spangler – Bryan Development, Ben Dominque – Bryan Parks & Rec, Erica Noggle – Bryan Development, Derek Schultz Bryan Development President.

To recognize local investments in buildings, landscaping, events and other accomplishments, Bryan Development Foundation has created a “Spotlight Award.”

The August Spotlight Award goes posthumously to Bryan Development Foundation Trustee and 2026 Vice President Renee Isaac for her many years of service to the Bryan community.

Renee served on the Bryan Development Foundation Board since 2018. During that time, she founded the Business Improvement Grant with her own funds.

These grants have been awarded to commercial property owners in the Bryan area to assist with improvements to their buildings. Twenty-five of these grants have been awarded since 2022.

Ms. Isaac was highly involved in many community projects, clubs and planning committees throughout her life, including 35 years of service on the Bryan Parks and Recreation Board.

Many sought her out for business advice. She championed area businesses, promoted their abilities and worked to find real solutions to keeping Bryan attractive to incoming businesses.

“Renee cared deeply about Bryan, its businesses and its people, and she was always willing to share her time, knowledge and ideas to help move our community forward.

“Her impact will continue through the many projects she supported, including the Business Improvement Grant, which we are proud to rename in her honor,” said Bryan Development Foundation President Derek Schultz.

Renee passed away in June of this year and will be greatly missed. In her honor, Bryan Development Foundation is renaming the Business Improvement Grant to the Renee Isaac Cornerstone Grant and will make a contribution in her name to Bryan Parks and Recreation for a project to be determined.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations by emailing developbryan@gmail.com.