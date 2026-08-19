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August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Bryan Senior Center

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front row: James Steffel, Jeanie Lange, Mary McKale and Nellie Lavens. Back row: Beverly Harrington, Carolyn Carey and Lucinda Knight.

 

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