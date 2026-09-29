Bryan Rotary Club Hosts David Swanson, Author Of The Vote



PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BRYAN ROTARY SPEAKER … Author David Swanson, left, with Rotarians Jenny Horn and Tyson Moss.

Local businessman and author David Swanson spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club about a novel he recently wrote and published, The Vote. Swanson is the Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 81 in the Nov. 3 election.

With degrees in political science and foreign trade, Swanson considers himself a political junkie. The Vote is a fictional political thriller built around a conspiracy among powerful political actors, billionaires, and party operatives who seek to manipulate the constitutional amendment process in order to permanently reshape the structure of American government. The mechanics of American politics, particularly the Article V constitutional amendment process, is the framework that informs the central premise of the novel. The manuscript opens with a series of interconnected storylines involving political figures, wealthy conspirators, and emerging state-level candidates. These threads gradually reveal a coordinated effort to gain control of state legislatures and Congress. Swanson began writing the story years before COVID, but stopped. COVID gave him an opportunity to revisit what he had written and continue the narrative to a conclusion.

— Press Release

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