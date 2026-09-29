Northwest State Foundation Seeks Nominees For 2027 Making A Difference Awards

Archbold, Ohio – Each day, countless people make a positive impact on northwest Ohio, and the Northwest State Community College Foundation is offering an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have. The NSCC Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2027 “Making a Difference Award” in the categories of individual, business and organization.

“So much of the good work that’s done in our communities is appreciated, but not celebrated. It is the Foundation’s hope that recognizing the Making a Difference Award winners will inspire others to serve,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Foundation Director. “Residents throughout the six-county area are generous with their time and resources. Each year, the Foundation hears amazing stories of individuals, businesses and organizations that go above and beyond to make a difference in their community. We are currently seeking names of worthy award candidates again this year.”

The Making a Difference Awards will be presented during a special Green Carpet celebration on May 20, 2027. Nomination forms can be found online at NorthwestState.edu/Making-a-Difference-Award and are due to NSCC Foundation Office by November 13, 2026. For more information, contact the NSCC Foundation Office at 419.267.1460 or Foundation@NorthwestState.edu.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. Northwest State is committed to providing a quality, affordable education with personal attention and small class sizes. The College offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511.

— Press Release

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