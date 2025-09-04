Montpelier Gears Up For Annual Halloween Costume Event

Montpelier, Ohio — The Montpelier Police Department, in partnership with the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, is once again preparing for the community’s much-anticipated Annual Halloween Costume Event.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, the festivities will take place at Founder’s Park in uptown Montpelier from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Organizers expect to fill approximately 300 treat bags this year for local children participating in trick-or-treating. In the weeks leading up to the event, flyers with detailed information will be distributed throughout the community and shared via email and social media to ensure families are informed.

The event has become a staple in Montpelier, offering a safe and festive environment for children to celebrate Halloween.

“We are grateful for the continued generosity of our community,” said Kelly Herzog, Executive Director of the Chamber. “Every donation helps us provide a memorable and safe experience for our children.”

The Chamber and Police Department are currently seeking donations of money or candy to help fill treat bags.

Residents and businesses interested in contributing can contact the Chamber at director.montpelierchamber@gmail.com or call 419-485-4416 to arrange for donation pick-up.

Donations may also be mailed to the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce at 114½ Broad Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43543.

Chief Dan McGee of the Montpelier Police Department expressed his appreciation for the community’s ongoing support. “Thank you for your generosity and for being a Montpelier supporter,” Chief McGee said. “Your help ensures our children can enjoy Halloween in a safe environment.”

For more information, residents are encouraged to watch for flyers and updates from the Chamber and Police Department as the event approaches.