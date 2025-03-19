Aurora Smead (2024 – 2025)

Aurora May Smead, 6 months old, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025. She was born on September 13, 2024 in Bryan to Scott E. and Shelby R. (Moran) Smead.

Aurora was the happiest baby, so full of love thanks to her big heart. She was always smiling the biggest smile and was happiest when she was being held. Aurora was a true “momma’s girl” and her older siblings were constantly doting on her with loads of love and cuddles.

Aurora leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents, Scott and Shelby; proud big sister and brother, Dallas Rose Divjak and Dean Edward Smead; maternal grandpa, Joseph E. Moran; paternal grandma, Jennifer E. (Ben) Kistner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 3-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A celebration of life service will take place at 7 pm at the Montpelier Moose where the family invites everyone to share in food and fellowship following the service.

Those wishing to give donations in Aurora’s memory are encouraged to direct those to the family to help with expenses they will face during this difficult time.