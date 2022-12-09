Authorities Investigating Double Homicide In Paulding County

(PRESS RELEASE) Paulding, Ohio – On December 8, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check.

Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.

While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce B. Williams, deceased in a barn on their property.

Preliminary observation of the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were caused by another person.

As the scene was being processed, a call was received from the Ashtabula County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office indicating they had interaction with Clay Dockery, 23 years of age.

Dockery is from Paulding County. Dockery was in possession of a vehicle owned by Williams.

Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle.

Dockery was taken into custody in Ashtabula County and charged with two counts of Murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Assisting Paulding County with this investigation is the Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ashtabula County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

Dockery will await court proceedings in Ashtabula County, eventually be extradited back to Paulding County.

At that time, an arraignment date will be set in Paulding Municipal Court on the above-mentioned charges.

There is no other information expected to be released at this time.