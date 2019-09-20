Ava Wainwright

Ava Victoria Wainwright was born September 16, 2019 and entered the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Toledo Hospital, Toledo. She was the daughter of Johnathon M. Wainwright and Chaloe A. Rickard.

Surviving in addition to her loving parents are her nine siblings, Isaiah Matthew Skeels, Keyonna Nicole Skeels, Chakhira Vana Thomas, Gabriella Marie Rickard, Austin Ryan Rickard, Kristian Vaga Wainwright, Taylor Brady, Jaden Wainwright and Jayla Wainright; paternal grandparents, John and Susan Wainwright and several aunts and uncles. Ava was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Vikki Rodriguez.

Private funeral services will be held at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan.

