Avis Bernath (1929 – 2023)

Avis L. Bernath, age 94, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Avis was born on February 14, 1929, near Stryker, Ohio, to Marvin and Marjorie (Woolace) Buehrer.

Avis graduated in 1947 from Stryker High School. In 1950, she married Harold W. Bernath and he preceded her in death in August of 2008.

Avis was a member of Stryker United Methodist Church. She was a member of United Methodist Women’s Group, a youth leader, and taught Sunday school for many years.

She was a life member of the VFW Post 2489 Ladies Auxiliary. Avis worked in the Stryker School Cafeteria for 25 years, starting part time and then as a manager, retiring in 1989.

She loved the Lord and was a faithful witness until her death. Her warm smile said it all.

Avis is survived by daughters, Nancy (Ted) Trevino and Shirley Parker; grandchildren, Ryan Miller and Stephanie Wollenbecker; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Tori, Cameron, Cayden, and Adelyn; sister, Ilene Backhaus; sister-in-law, Lynette Bernath; and many other family members and friends.

Visitation for Avis will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the Stryker United Methodist Church from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 am, at the church, with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Burial will follow at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

