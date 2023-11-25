Danford “Danny” Murry (1938 – 2023)

(Retired From Miller Brothers Construction)

Danford “Danny” Weldon Murry, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. Danny was born on July 14, 1938 in Delta, Ohio to the late Weldon D. Murry and Louise (Glenn McQuillin) Murry-McQuillin.

In 1956, he married the love of his life Connie McCoy, who survives. Danny was a part of the Ohio Operating Engineers Union for 65 years. He worked in construction and as a mechanic for several local companies until he retired from Miller Brothers Construction in 1998.

He had an unmatched skill with machines. From classic cars to antique milkshake makers, he could fix anything with a motor.

Danny also had a passion for training harness horses. He owned and trained several winning horses through the years and was well known around the regional fair circuit.

In the winter months, he and Connie enjoyed spending their time in Florida, soaking up the sunshine and warm weather.

But above anything else, Danny loved his family. He was a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was always quick to brag about his children and grandchildren, and loved to share that while he was unable to finish high school, his family had a total of 18 advanced degrees.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Arla Clark; brother, Jerold Murry and son-in-law, Danny Young.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Connie; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sue Murry; daughter, Pam Young; grandchildren: Zach (Penny) Murry, Luke (April) Murry, Jamie (Matt) Fager, Kate (Andy) Langenderfer and Kori (Ronnie) Bowers; and great-grandchildren: Brayden and Weston Fager; Sean, Ben, and Peter Murry; Jaqson Jaquillard; Gabe and Aggie Murry; Dani and Rowan Bowers; and Maddie, Harper, and Patrick Langenderfer.

Danny will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta with interment to follow at Winameg Cemetery. Pastor Jim Mann will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to Christmas Cheer, 209 Burke St., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.