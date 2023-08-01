BAF Awards Founders Grant To Hosanna Horse Haven

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRANT AWARDED … Hosanna Horse Haven received a $2,500 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation (BAF) to replace and reconfigure perimeter fencing for their equine sanctuary. Founded in 2011 by Lisa and Will Allomong, the couple rescue horses in need and provide them with a better life or another forever home. The only equine sanctuary in Northwest Ohio, Hosanna Horse Haven currently has thirteen horses in their care. Pictured during the check presentation is mare Sugar, proprietor Lisa, gelding Yadah, and proprietor Will.