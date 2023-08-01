Marcy Kaptur Announces Major FEMA Award For City Of Defiance

Toledo, OH — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has announced a new $952,380 award to the city of Defiance, Ohio through the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program.

This FEMA investment will be used for the purchase of a new aerial vehicle which will be used for fighting fires in wildlands and rural areas. The grant will help the Division replace its current Aerial, which is 35 years old.

“This federal investment in the city of Defiance will make our citizens safer, and allow our brave firefighters to do their job more effectively,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

“I was proud to fight for this federal funding that will allow the Defiance fire crews to more adequately respond to fires they fight.”

“Our local communities are investing in new technology to protect our families, and I am glad federal investment can lessen the cost burden for localities that I represent like Defiance.”

“Thank you to Congresswoman Kaptur for her support for this project,” said Bill Wilkins Chief of the Defiance Fire and Rescue Division.

“The grant is a big benefit to the citizens of our community and the Fire Division, emissions vehicles are a big part of our plan for the future and we are eager to get started.”