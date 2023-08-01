Debra Conley (1959 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Debra Kay Conley age 63 of Bryan passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Deb worked as a cashier at Circle K for 15 years and later at WalMart. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.

She was a very giving person and would help anyone in need. Her family and grandkids were the most important part of her life.

Deb was born September 9, 1959, in Hicksville Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Bonita “Bonnie” (Mock) Conley.

Deb is survived by her children, Raymond Ridgway of Montpelier, Kyle (Olivia) Ridgway of Bryan and Amanda Ridgway of Sherwood; grandchildren Adam Spangler, Landon Ridgway, Kyndal Spangler, Kylee, and Nevaeh Ridgway; siblings David Conley of Bonanza Arkansas, Larry (Donna) Conley of Hicksville, Donna (Pablo) Cuenca of Montpelier, Darla Conley of Bryan and Kimberly Coronado of Ft. Wayne.

She is proceeded in death by both her parents, brothers Jeffrey “Jack” and Alva Conley.

Private family services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. She will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.