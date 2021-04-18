Barbara Cawthorne (1950-2021)

Barbara Jean Cawthorne, age 70, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. Barbara was born June 13, 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Paul, Sr. and Bessie Simmons.

She was in the first graduating class of Evergreen High School in 1968, and attended Owens Community College, where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse.

She started out her nursing career at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, and worked for several other area hospitals, before retiring after 30 years of dedicating her life taking care of others.

She is survived by her husband, James “Ed” Cawthorne; daughters, Michelle (Ted) Wing and Melissa Worley; and 4 grandchildren: Brennen (Kaitlyn) Worley, Holly Wing, Blake Wing and Bryce Wing, whom she loved fiercely.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Sr. and Bessie Simmons and brother, Gary Simmons.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at a later date at Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Life Connection of NW Ohio.