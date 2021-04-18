Stephen Nichols (1961-2021)

Stephen Eugene Nichols, age 59, of Archbold, passed away on April 15, 2021, in his home. Stephen was a loving father and husband. His entire family meant the world to him. He served his country honorably in the Marines from1979 – 1983.

He is survived by his wife Anna Maria of 32 years; his three children, Matthew John, Sarah Elizabeth and Thomas Daniel. He is also survived by his sisters’-in-law, Joyce Merillat and Sharon Nichols; his brother, Mike Nichols. Stephen’s nephews are Ben, Jim, Joshua and Matthew, his niece Tiffany.

Stephen’s mother Dorothy Vaughn preceded him in death as well as his adopted mother and father Morris and Geraldine Nichols.

Graveside services will be held in the Archbold Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

