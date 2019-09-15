Barbara Denton

Barbara Ann Denton, age 70, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, September 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

