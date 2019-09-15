Derald “Dean” Nicely (1940-2019)

Derald “Dean” Nicely, age 78, of Delta, passed away Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Dean was born in Wauseon on November 14, 1940 to the late Homer Nicely and Betty (Johnson) Nicely.

He was a 1959 graduate of Lyons High School. On January 9, 1960 at North Dover Church in Wauseon he married his high school sweetheart, Grace Hoffman and she survives. Dean worked at Whitmer’s Heating and Plumbing and for over 42 years with the Campbell Soup Company; retiring in 2003. He was an active member with the Delta Lyons Club and the Delta United Methodist Church; where he also was a past softball coach. Another hobby of Dean’s was woodworking; where he was able to craft beautiful keepsakes for family and friends.

Along with his wife of 59 years, Grace, he is survived by his children; Kent (Chris) Nicely, Daniel “Dan” (Judy) Nicely, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Justin) Nicely and Kathryn “Kathy” (Brian) Stoup; sister, Karen (Bob) Schuller; grandchildren, Marc (Jason) Yeager, Bart (Erin) Yeager, Derick Stoup, Jarrod Nicely, Dalton Nicely, Dylan Nicely, Jamie Luce and Stacy Luce; and great grandchildren, Bryce Yeager, Aleeha, Bryson and Bralon Nicely. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Nicely; brothers, Larry and William Nicely; and infant twin brother, Gerald Nicely.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A funeral service honoring Dean’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be direct to the family; care of Grace Nicely. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

