Barry Venia (1961-2021)

WAUSEON – Barry Lynn Venia, age 60, of Wauseon, passed away on November 4, 2021, in Defiance. He was born on July 8, 1961, to Burnell and Janet (Schmidt) Venia.

He worked as a Caster at Multi-Cast in Wauseon before retiring. He was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Washington Redskins, Detroit Tigers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also a coin collector.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kevin Venia, Craig Venia, and Tina (Eric Jacob) Cox; brother, Burnell Venia Jr; along with 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnell Venia and Janet Sampson; stepfather, Jack Sampson; and a sister, Kelly Venia.

According to family wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Barry’s family for future designation.

