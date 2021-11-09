Richard “Dick” Roth (1929-2021)

Richard (Dick) James Roth, 92, of the Archbold-Stryker area, went to meet Jesus on Nov. 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Dick was born March 24, 1929, near Archbold, to Freeman and Hildred (Grime) Roth.

He grew up in the Archbold community surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He married his loving wife, Evelyn (Ely) Roth, on Nov. 21, 1953, at St. Anthony Church, Hillsdale, Mich.

In 1955, his country called him to serve in the United States Army. Following basic training, he departed for Germany. Evelyn and two of their children joined him there, creating some beautiful lifetime friendships.

They returned to Fulton County in 1957 to resume family life. Dick was a faithful member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, his entire life, and a member of its Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed helping with their fish frys, especially in his later years.

He was also a member of Stryker American Legion. Dick and Evelyn met dancing and enjoyed the “date nights” of dancing throughout their lives together.

They became members of the Turkey Foot Trotters dancing club in 1966, and immensely enjoyed that past time until the very later years of life.

In 1969, along with their family, they started Hidden Valley Campground near Archbold, which they operated for 25 years, where they also danced many happy hours and made many friendships.

Dick will also be remembered for the “infamous hayrides” there and big kettles of popped corn over an open fire. Dick graduated from Archbold High School in 1947.

He was an employee at Yoder & Frey Auction and the cushion department for 20 years, and then at Four County Career Center as the warehouse supervisor for another 20 years. Retiring from there in 1995, he built Stryker Mini Storage, which he owned and operated until 2015.

At a young age, he accompanied his father to auctions, and that passion continued his entire life. He was always ready to accompany his sons to the Yoder & Frey auctions or “hunt out” a garage sale with his daughter to look for that “good buy.” Dick was a quiet man, steadfast in his faith and completely dedicated to his wife Evelyn and their family.

Children: Rick & Desiree Roth, Hillsdale, Mich.; Lou Anne Hissong, Stryker; Steve & Becky Roth, Wauseon.

They remember the work ethics and perseverance he taught them as they sold Christmas trees, planted and harvested vegetables to sell at their roadside stand, and helped with the campground.

After work was done, there were fun times, racing the “doodle bug” up and down the lane, working on a project in the shop, parties in the family “rec room,” camping, and family vacations.

He was lovingly called Grandpa, Peepaw, and Great Papa by his grandchildren, Danielle & Andrew Chilcote, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Michael & Catie Hissong, Huntington, Ind.; Jason Hissong, New York, N.Y.; Chelsea Roth, Owensboro, Ky.; Carter Roth & fiancée Annie Struemph, Reno, Nev.; Morgan Roth, Fort Myers, Fla.; Natasha Alden & fiancé Cameron Seagle, Canmore, Canada; Erick & Casey Roth, Grand Ledge, Mich.; Isaac & Kassie Roth, Hillsdale, Mich.; and great-grandchildren, Addaline & Kane Hissong, Owen & Norah Evelyn Chilcote, and Brady Roth.

He made many happy memories with his grandchildren. He let them use scraps of wood from his shop to build their first piece of furniture and took them to garage sales to pick out “fun items.”

He helped them get a “good deal” on their car for college, getting out his old roller skates on his 70th birthday and the seventh birthday of grandson Erick, and skating with all the grandchildren.

He was also willing to be a taste tester for any treat or baked good his grandchildren could cook up. He taught them the value and joy of doing things for yourself.

Besides his immediate family, he leaves many friends, aunt, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Russell and Robert, brothers-in-law Norbert Reinhart and Dale Puff.

Visitation for Richard will take place, Friday, Nov. 12, from 2-7 pm, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, with the rosary being recited at 7 pm.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, also at the church, with interment to follow in St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Peter Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Roth family.