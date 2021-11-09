Wayne Gillespie (1955-2021)

Wayne M. Gillespie, age 66 of Fayette, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born in Adrian on September 30, 1955 to the late Harley K. and Eva M. (Davis) Gillespie.

Wayne attended Gorham-Fayette Local Schools, graduating in 1974. He worked for Peter Stamping and Perfection Finishers for many years; however, spent a lot of time at Fayette Auto Repair fixing other people’s cars.

The love of Wayne’s life was cars. He enjoyed watching them race, attending car shows, building models of cars, and was everyone’s go-to for working on them.

He was a big Ford guy and worked on his own Mustang and Cougar. Wayne also greatly enjoyed model trains and all types of music – even working as a DJ for many years.

Left to cherish Wayne’s memory are his daughter, Sherry (Steve) Miles; sons, Daniel Gillespie and Roy “Jay” Ely; grandchildren, Desmond Alcock, Kalab and Taran Gillespie, and Savanna Miles; brother, Chuck (Tina) Powers; sisters, Wendy (Arthur Jr. “Rabbi”) Miller and Charlene Powers; and former wives, Pamela Rump and Laura “Lori” Ely. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. Cremation will follow. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 P.M., at the Morenci American Legion Post 368.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel is honored to serve the Gillespie family.