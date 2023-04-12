BBC BASEBALL: Hilltop Cadets Hold Off Fayette For 12-9 Win

TRYING TO PREVENT A HIT … Hilltop’s Brady Wagner tries to backhand a groundball headed for the outfield. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Joe Blystone

WEST UNITY - Sometimes the best laid plans don't go exactly the way they were planned.

Clinging to a 6-5 lead over Fayette in the fifth, Tony Gerig's Hilltop Cadets failed twice to lay down sacrifice bunts to get an insurance run on the board.