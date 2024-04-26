BBC BASEBALL: Montpelier Inches Closer To BBC Title After 6-3 Win At North Central

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

PIONEER (April 25, 2024) – Montpelier overcame a shaky start in the field to rally for a 6-3 win and move one step closer to a BBC title.

North Central tallied two runs in the bottom of the first as Connor Gendron reached on an error and Cohen Meyers had an infield single to put runners at first and third with two outs.

A walk to Johnny Hicks by Montpelier starter Jaxon Richmond loaded the bases and Gendron would score on a passed ball for an early 1-0 lead.

Three pitches later, Meyers crossed home plate ...