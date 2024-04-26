Incident Involving Student At Bryan High School Resolved

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

According to an information release put out by Bryan City Schools, an incident involving a student at the high school building has been resolved. The release states:

Hello BCS Stakeholders, First and foremost, all students and staff of Bryan City Schools are safe and operating as normal.

However, today, Friday, April 26 at approximately 11:00 a.m. a HS student was overheard making statements in a classroom that were threatening in nature.

The student was immediately reported to administration, who then also involved our School Resource Officers. The student is now in the custody of law enforcement.

We wanted to inform you of the situation to ensure facts were present, and to reinforce that the school is able to continue to operate in a safe manner while this isolated incident is handled by law enforcement.

Should the need arise to provide further communication, BCS will send out future updates. We thank the students/staff who immediately reported these comments to the appropriate personnel, and we thank them for their quick response.

The Bryan City Schools superintendent was contacted by The Village Reporter, and he stated that no additional information is available at this time.