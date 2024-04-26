Dorothy Woodring (1933 – 2024)

(Involved With Lyons Christian Church)

Dorothy June (Blosser) Woodring passed on to her home with God at her home in Lyons, Ohio under the care of hospice and her children on April 19, 2024.

She was born at home in Williams County, Ohio on June 13, 1933 to Nina (Campbell) Blosser and Park Blosser. She loved to tell the story of how they guessed her weight at three pounds, carried her around on a pillow and dressed her in a tiny nightgown that they had to double under at the feet.

Dorothy’s dream since childhood was to get married and create a big loving family. Her dream started to form life when she met Donald Woodring at the Bryan Skating Rink in 1947.

On their third date she told him that he was the one for her. Donald agreed and they wed in Cecil on June 18, 1950. They created a home in Cecil across the road from Donald’s parents, Floyd, and Lizzie Woodring.

Dorothy and Donald added three kids to the extended Woodring clan around Cecil. After they moved north to Lyons in 1966 they had their fourth child and grandkids were soon to follow.

Dorothy loved having her family visit and fill her house, whether the home place in Lyons or their winter snowbird home in Florida. In fact, they chose to become snowbirds to be closer to their Florida grandchildren.

Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by family at her home, her in-laws, one of her siblings’ or children’s homes.

There would be kids, grandkids, nieces, & nephews sharing meals, card games, lots of laughter and cookie baking. She also had loads of fun on regular shopping trips with her children and grandchildren.

Dorothy also enjoyed being part of a community. She was involved with the Lyons Christian Church and served as a Service Director there.

One of her other lifelong loves was bowling. She was a bowling champion at Bryan HS and bowled as an adult on women’s leagues, partner leagues with Donald, and with her Hidden Valley retirement community league.

She served over 20 years as Treasurer/Secretary for the Hidden Valley Bowling League, bringing candy and keeping all those seniors on their toes and on track for a fun bowling season.

Dorothy loved to travel. She regularly went to New Mexico to visit her youngest daughter. She traveled through or visited almost all 50 states via car or train, plus an Alaskan cruise and a memorial trip to Hawaii celebrating Donald. She took several cruises with family and friends to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico.

Donald and Dorothy had 58 happily married years together before he preceded her in death in 2009. Also preceding her were her parents and all seven siblings and their spouses, Evelyn & Carl Fockler, Arlene & Slavko Mattes, Herschel & Lucille Blosser, Pauline & Chris Merillat, Louis & Mabel Blosser, Russell & Lucille Blosser, Donna Marie Blosser.

Dorothy leaves a family legacy of four children, Linda and husband James Arthur, Shirley and husband Daniel Schroeder, George and wife Mary Woodring and Dawn Woodring; seven grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Brandi, Julianne, Daniel, Emily, and Katie; 6 great grandchildren Rebecca, Lauren, Ethan, Jalynn, Lila, and Jenson; four great great grandchildren, Cadyn, Layla, Elana, and Lelynd.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May the 4th at 11:00am at the Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St, Lyons, OH 43533. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier OH for immediate family only.

Those wishing to make donations in her memory, please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio at https://www.hospicenwo.org/landing-pages/main/giving/ or the Lyons Christian Church, 138 E Morenci St Lyons OH 43533.