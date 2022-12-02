BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Pettisville Storms Back In Second Half For 38-36 Win At Stryker

By: Nate Calvin

STRYKER – The calendar might have said December 1 but the feel inside Stryker High School was one of February for the non-conference meeting between Pettisville and Stryker.

In a tournament like atmosphere, Pettisville erased a 10-point halftime deficit by dominating the boards and holding Stryker to 5/19 from the floor in the second half to pull out a 38-36 win.