BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Pettisville Storms Back In Second Half For 38-36 Win At Stryker

By: Nate Calvin
STRYKER – The calendar might have said December 1 but the feel inside Stryker High School was one of February for the non-conference meeting between Pettisville and Stryker.
In a tournament like atmosphere, Pettisville erased a 10-point halftime deficit by dominating the boards and holding Stryker to 5/19 from the floor in the second half to pull out a 38-36 win.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.