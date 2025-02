(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

8TH GRADE CHAMPIONSHIP … Pettisville capped off their season with a tournament championship after beating Stryker 32-29 last Saturday at Fayette High School. The Blackbirds, who also won the regular season championship, advanced to the title with wins over North Central (49-11) and Edon (25-16). Stryker made it to the finals after wins over Fayette (33-19) and Holgate (35-10).