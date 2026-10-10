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BBC VOLLEYBALL: Edon Sweeps Montpelier To Tie For League Lead

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MONTPELIER – Edon defeated Montpelier 25-14, 25-21, 25-22, to move into a tie for first in the league. Lucy Morris led Edon with 16 kills, and Paisley Herman dished out 28 assists with five aces.

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