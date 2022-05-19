Ben Westfall (1940-2022)

Port Charlotte, FL- Ben G. Westfall Age 82 of Punta Gorda, Florida and formerly of West Unity passed into the arms of our Lord Thursday May 12, 2022.

Ben was born May 2, 1940 on a small farm near Montgomery, Michigan to Clyde and Della Westfall. The youngest son and #11 of fourteen children. When he was 14 years old the family moved to a farm home East of West Unity, Ohio.

A 1957 graduate of Archbold, Ohio High School. In March 1961 Ben attended Reich American College of Auctioneering. Shortly thereafter he received his Real Estate Sales license.

In 1967 he sat for and received his Ohio Real Estate Brokers license and opened Westfall Realty and Auction and ran a successful business for 52 years.

Ben was a 2-time past President of the Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors and served 9 years as trustee to the State and National Realtors Association.

He served 7 years as a Northwest Director, Vice President then President of the Ohio Auctioneers Association.

Ben was proudly inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2012. He was a long-standing West Unity Chamber of Commerce member as well as past President.

He had many business accomplishments including record setting auction prices, developing sub-divisions and receiving sales awards within the local real estate business.

Auctioneering was Ben’s gift. His talents rose to the top. He had a large footprint in the real estate and auction business. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing with colleagues, friends and especially his children and grandchildren.

He loved to visit the local coffee shop to have conversations with many folks. As he would tell it, they loved to sit around the table and “lie to each other”.

He never met a stranger, had such a kind heart and was always a man of his word. Ben was very quick witted and told a lot of jokes throughout his life.

Ben touched many lives, was a strong community supporter, announced football games for 40 years from 1970 to 2010 and donated a lot of his time to charities.Ben had a passion for assisting others and enjoyed supporting those in need.

Ben is survived by his wife Jan of 43 years, 4 children, Julie (Steve) Smith of Mark Center, Ohio, Bart (Terri) Westfall, West Unity, Ohio, Kevin (Kellie) Gray West Unity, Ohio, Kelly (Colin) Watt, Punta Gorda, Florida and Daughter -in-law Lori Westfall, Bryan, Ohio, many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters Judy Kimpel and Mary Westfall. Ben is a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many siblings, Son Bradley Allen Westfall and Grandson Ross Benjamin Watt.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier, Ohio on June 2nd. A masonic funeral ritual will follow the visitation hours at 7pm. The Celebration of life will be at the West Unity United Methodist Church, West Unity, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on June 3rd with Dr. Dan VanArnsdalen to officiate. Ben will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

Memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice House 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL. 33952 or to the West Unity United Methodist Church.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com