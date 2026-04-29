Ricky Skiver (1954 – 2026)

(Member Of Fulton Union Christian Church)

Ricky Lee Skiver, age 71, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born in Toledo on Sept. 9, 1954, to the late Paul W. Skiver and Wilma (Davis) Skiver, and was one of eight children.

Ricky graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and Penta Career Center in 1973. On Nov. 16, 1974, he married Jacolyn Saurbeck in Neapolis.

From this union, they were blessed with two daughters, Jessica and Linsey. Ricky dedicated over 35 years of service to Scottdel Carpet Cushion in Swanton before his retirement. He was a faithful member of Fulton Union Christian Church in Delta.

A gifted woodworker and handyman, Ricky had a remarkable ability to fix and build nearly anything, from repairing small engines to remodeling and constructing his own home. His talents spanned carpentry, electrical work, and plumbing. In his free time, Ricky took great pride in maintaining his yard.

Ricky was also talented in computer technology, where he built computers, programmed and coded them; and of course, indulged in playing video games.

He also enjoyed camping and spending quiet evenings around the outdoor fire pit at home. Though he had a quiet and reserved nature, Ricky was well known for his unique and comical sense of humor, affectionately referred to as “Skiver Humor.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jackie Skiver; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Hoffman of Delta and Linsey Skiver of Delta; brothers, Wayne (Sandi) Skiver, Phillip Skiver, Rodger (Denise) Skiver, and Michael (Kelly) Skiver; sisters, Diann Gillette and Colleen (George) Casiano; grandchildren, Hailey and Hayden Hoffman; along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his infant brother, Stephen Skiver.

A private service celebrating Ricky’s life will be held at a later date. Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551; or to other similar dementia or Alzheimer’s research and mental health care organizations in Ricky’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.