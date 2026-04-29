John Laube (1930 – 2026)

(Formerly Resided In Wauseon)

John Eugene (Gene) Laube, 96, of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026, with family by his side after a brief stay at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Gene was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in Findlay to the late Charles and Dorothy Laube. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Gene grew up in Ada and Carey, alongside his older brother Joe (deceased) and younger brother David (Tiffin). A 1948 graduate of Carey High School, he married Jane R. Haferd of Carey on June 30, 1951.

During his high school days, he worked at Creegar (John Deere) Implement advancing to the parts department. In the late ‘50s he began his career with LandMark Farm Bureau as store manager in Findlay.

In 1964, he moved his family to Wauseon to become the county and general manager of the Fulton County LandMark. Seven years later, in 1971, Gene accepted the position of county and general manager for the Hancock County LandMark and returned with his family to Findlay where Gene retired in 1991.

As a loving and generous family man, Gene kept everyone entertained with countless boat trips up and down the Maumee River highlighted by fun-filled summer vacations with family and friends on Lake Erie and at Devil’s Lake in Michigan.

He was always fun and funny. Gene enjoyed playing cards, and in retirement became an avid golfer. His true joy was mostly about spending time in the company of his close family and special friends. For many years after retirement, Gene and Jane enjoyed winters at their Spanish Village retreat in Leesburg, Florida.

Gene is survived by his children, Denny (Jodee Philo) Laube, Carolyn Heitmeyer, and Dave (Deb) Laube; four grandchildren, Mike (Chrissy) Shade, Steve (Grace) Shade, Ashley Benedict, and Shelby (Mike) Cumberledge; six great-grandchildren, Amelia and Eleanor Shade, Avery and Drew Benedict, and Rowan and Beckett Cumberledge; his younger brother David (Kathy) Laube, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his companion in life, his wife Jane R. (Haferd) Laube; their infant son, Charles Daniel Laube; sons, John Laube and Richard (Sandy Neumeister) Laube; son-in-law, Mark Heitmeyer; brother, Joe Laube; sisters-in-law, Dolores Laube, Margaret Haferd, Angela Haferd, Mary “Pet” Creagh, Pat Haferd, and Marialyce Haferd; and brothers-in-law Franklin Haferd, David Haferd, and John Creagh.

A graveside service for family and friends is planned for Saturday, June 13, 2026, at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Findlay.

Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.