Kevin Coburn (1991 – 2026)

(Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Kevin Perry Coburn, age 35, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.

Kevin worked at the Menard’s Distribution Center for over 12 years as a Fleet Supervisor. He was raised in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a member of the NRA. Kevin loved being outdoors, whether riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, or gardening.

He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Most importantly, Kevin was a devoted husband and proud, loving father to his 2.5 year old son.

Kevin Perry Coburn was born on Jan. 11, 1991, in Hicksville, Ohio, and graduated from Edgerton High School. He married Jasmine M. Conley on July 9, 2024, in Fort Wayne, Ind., and she survives.

Kevin is also survived by his son, Kallan Perry Coburn; parents, Beth (Jeff) Winzeler; brother, CJ (Mackenzi Decker) Coburn, all of Edgerton; sister, Dani (Thomas) Harms, of Kapaa, Hawaii; brother, Zachary Winzeler and Jennifer Fruchey, Wauseon; sister, Tiffine Winzeler and Alex Boroff, Bryan; and brother Austin and (Nikki) Winzeler, Butler, Ind.; grandparents, Sharon (Jim) Moore, of Butler, Ind., and Polly Winzeler, of Fremont, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Morgan Robinett, and grandparents, Wayne and Margene Perry, Butch and Dozzy Coburn, and Denny Winzeler.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 1-4 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 201 South Michigan Street, Edgerton with Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the old Edgerton High School Gym.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Kallan Coburn Educational Fund at The Hicksville Bank.