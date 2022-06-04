Betty Chaffee (1931-2022)

Betty R. Chaffee, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Betty worked at Allied Moulded in Bryan for 25 years where she was the office manager. She attended Bryan Alliance Church.

Betty enjoyed camping, traveling, reading and cooking. Family was the most important part of her life.

Time spent with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her biggest joy.

Betty was born on June 25, 1931, in Lost Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of Rudolph and Rillie (Bryte) Bostic.

She married William F. Chaffee on September 27, 1952 in Rockville, Maryland and he survives.

Betty is also survived by her children, Doug (Gayla) Chaffee, of Bryan, Connie (Rick) Sprow, of Edgerton, Lisa Poynter, of Bryan, Sandy (Kevin) Grant, of Nashville, Tennessee and Scott (Dawn) Chaffee, of Edon; son-in-law, Brad Armstrong, of Edgerton and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Shelley Armstrong, seven sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Bryan Alliance Church, 220 West Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan with Pastor Logan Feller officiating. Private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Elara Caring Hospice or Bryan Alliance Church.

