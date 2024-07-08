Betty Marie Headley (1956 – 2024)

Betty Marie Headley, 68, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, at her home. Betty was born on May 26, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, to B. Edgar and Christena (Coolman) Headley.

She graduated from Edon Northwest High School in 1974. She received her degree in Interior Design from Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend, Indiana.

Betty was a pastry chef and worked for many local restaurants. She owned her own lampshade business called The Shady Lady. She was also a landscape designer.

Surviving is her mother, Christena Headley of Edon, Ohio; daughter, Alexandria (Nathan) Landel of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Charles (Jennifer) Headley of Edon, Ohio, Joe (Shelly) Headley of Edon, Ohio, and Thomas (Sandy) Headley of Roanoke, Indiana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, B. Edgar Headley, and one niece.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following the service at Columbia Cemetery, Northwest Township, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for a garden memorial project in Betty’s memory that will be decided at a later date. Donations may be made out to Alexandria Landel.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com. Local Arrangements Handled By The Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.