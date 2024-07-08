Nancy Rockey (1935 -2024)

Nancy Jean Rockey, 89, of Lima, Ohio passed away on July 5, 2024 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. She was born on June 15, 1935 to Wallace and Nina (Zimmerman) Perry.

Nancy graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953. On December 27, 1953 she married Clinton Rockey and he survives.

Nancy was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Florida in the winter months.

In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years, Clinton; Nancy is survived by her son, Greg (Carol) Rockey; two grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Foor and Travis (Megan) Rockey; five great grandchildren, Madelyn Foor, Jackson Rockey, Mason Foor, Miles Foor and Harper Rockey. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 12-2 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor George Zornow to officiate. Interment to follow at Edon Union Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.

Memorials may be made in Nancy’s memory to Mercy Health-Lima Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.