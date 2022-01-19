Area Teams Get Bible Quiz Season Underway

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Two area Bible Quiz teams, Men of Valor (King’s Cross) and Utter Destruction (Pettisville Missionary), went undefeated at Sunday’s meet, with high averages of 151 and 142 respectively.

Seated at the left quizzing table are Men of Valor (5-0): William Nofziger, Malaki Neilson, Joshua Reeb, and Preston Nofziger; at the right table are Utter Destruction (5-0): Bekley Stamm, Zander Stamm, Carson Bennett, Hyatt Stamm, and Joshua Norr.

Relentless (Eastland Baptist) and Fire of God (King’s Cross), quizzed each other in their first match, ending in a 100-100 tie. Relentless won their other four matches, averaging 136.

Fire of God also tied their second match 95-95 with a North Clinton team, Flaming Torches, and went on to win their last three matches, averaging 124. Standing are Relentless members: Elijah Sheldon, Rosemary McAfee, Faith Sheldon and Grace Sheldon; and Fire of God members: Jeremiah Gibson, Josiah Gibson, Elijah Grunden and Cael Neilson.

Other high scoring teams were Job’s Daughters (2-2-1), from King’s Cross, with 118 and Flaming Torches (2-2-1) with 105. Nine quizzers quizzed out in all five of their matches: Eve Crossgrove, Faith and Grace Sheldon, Lydia Mosier, Chris Foor, Levi Short, Zander Stamm, Preston and William Nofziger.

Quizzers are right back in action with just one week of preparation covering Joshua 7 to 10 next Sunday, January 23, at North Clinton Church in Wauseon starting at 1:55 p.m.