Muriel Layman (1934-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Muriel J. Layman, age 87 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, January 17, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born October 28, 1934, in Archbold, to Vernon and Edna (Leininger) Miller. A lifelong resident of the Archbold area she was a 1952 graduate of Archbold High School, and later went on to work as a secretary and general laborer.

She was an avid reader, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crochet, and loved her animals especially kittens. Muriel was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington.

She is survived by two children, Michael (Pam) Layman and Michele Layman both of Napoleon; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Sondra Mckinney of Sacramento, CA; and a brother, Stanley (Nancy) Miller of Citrus Springs, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at 12 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10AM-12PM.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to the American Cancer Society or a local Humane Society. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Muriel J. Layman, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.