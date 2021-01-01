Bill Signed Into Law Requiring Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Babies

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill on December 30, 2020, which mandates that any aborted fetal tissue must be buried or cremated, with the mother making the decision. If she does not want to choose what to do with the remains, the clinic is responsible to make the choice, with possible fine or jail time if not done.

Laurel Powell of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio feels strongly that the law is just another way to block the freedom of women. “This is honestly just a familiar ploy by these lawmakers who use the chaos at the end of year session to try and pass these unpopular bills,” she said.

She believes that the majority of Ohioans support abortion and that this law is not necessary.

Molly Smith of Right to Live Action Coalition of Ohio made a statement concerning the ruling, saying she is pleased “that we have now adopted into law another important bill to honor life and keep the abortion industry accountable.”

She continued, “Although we work for a day when no unborn child in Ohio is killed by abortion, we recognize that, at the very least, accounting for those precious bodies, and for their humane disposition is necessary.”

Another abortion related bill is in the wings, yet to be signed, which would ban using telemedicine when conducting medical abortions and would come with criminal charges if broken.