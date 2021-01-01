Ronald “Rollie” Olejownik (1933-2020)

Roland “Rollie” S. Olejownik, age 87, of Delta, passed away Thursday evening, December 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on August 10, 1933 in Toledo to the late Stanley Olejownik and Cecelia (Katafiasz) Olejownik.

Rollie graduated from Macomber High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S Marines; where he served from 1955 to 1957 during the Korean War. On June 9, 1957 he married Ruth Budy and together shared 62 years together until her passing on March 5, 2019.

For over 35 years Rollie worked at Jeep; last of which he served as a supervisor before retiring. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton and the Delta American Legion.

Rollie was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, gardening supporting the dirt track racing at Oakshade and going out to breakfast to catch up on the day’s events. Rollie was proud of his Polish heritage and often attended Polish festivals and listened to polka music. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Along with his parents and wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Olejownik and sisters, Alice, Delphine and Bernadine.

Rollie is survived by his children, Russell (Nancy) Olejownik; Christopher (Kim) Olejownik; Laura (Mike) Miller; Julie (Todd) Shultz; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory. A Celebration of Rollie’s life will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.