Edon Boys Basketball Program Conducting Shoe Drive

Edon, Ohio, January 2021 — The Edon Bombers Boys Basketball program is running a shoe drive fundraiser and are asking for help from their community. They will be collecting new and gently worn athletic/sneaker shoes from January 1st to January 31st, 2021. Collection boxes are located at the Edon High School office, Best Insurance and Financial Services-Edon, Slattery Oil-Edon and Miller Body Shop-Montpelier.

By partnering up with Angel Bins, the Edon Bombers Boys Basketball program will get paid for what they collect and plan to use the funds towards their basketball program needs.

Shoe Drive Fundraisers are a fun and safe way to continue your fundraising this year, while keeping socially distant! All athletic/sneaker shoe sizes are accepted but must be pairs and still wearable.

After Angel Bins collects the shoes, they are sorted and cleaned, then sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations which allows people to create both businesses and jobs for people in local communities. Their income supports their families, and the inventory shoes the communities.

Make a difference in your community at home and overseas today. Donate your shoes to the Edon Bombers Boys Basketball program.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Dale Curry at 260-466-3784 or email hellodalecurry@gmail.com