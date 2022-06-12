Black Swamp Arts Council Honors Winners Of 2022 Summer Arts Scholarships

Facebook

WINNERS … Recipients pictured left to right: Elizabeth Roth, Maddie Thiel, Elleah Davis, Annika DeLong, Raegan Rutledge, Laura Thomas, Kamden Stollsteimer and Luke Thomas. Not pictured: Violet Thomas, Victoria Gerencser and Delaney Speidel (PHOTO PROVIDED)

(PRESS RELEASE) ARCHBOLD, OH – The Black Swamp Arts Council (BSAC) honored the recipients of their 2022 Summer Arts Scholarships at an awards ceremony held Tuesday, June 7, at the Archbold Community Library.

BSAC awarded scholarships to 11 individuals from 6 different school districts who plan to attend summer camps or workshops related to the arts.

This year’s recipients were: Raegan Rutledge, Elleah Davis, Violet Thomas, Luke Thomas, Laura Thomas, Victoria Gerencser, Maddie Thiel, Annika DeLong, Delaney Speidell, Kamden Stollsteimer and Elizabeth Roth.

They will attend camps and programs at sites including: BGSU Summer Music Institute Choral and Vocal Arts Camp, Sweetwater Rock Camp, Blue Lake Strings Camp, Music for All Drum Major Academy Camp at Ball State, Music for All Symposium at Ball State, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, Ballet 5:8 Summer Intensive in Chicago, and private guitar lessons in Toledo.

“It was so exciting to talk with these talented students and hear about their upcoming summer opportunities.”

“We feel honored to be a part of their journey as they continue to develop their love of the arts and their technical and creative skills.”

“These students have demonstrated not only artistic talent, but strength of character and a solid work ethic which will help them be successful wherever the future leads them,” stated Diane Tinsman, BSAC Board President.

Since 2002, students in grades 7 – 11 have attended camps throughout the country and even in Europe through the help of scholarships from BSAC.