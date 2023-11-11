Saturday, November 11, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Need For Light On South End Of Town Discussed

No Comments1 Min Read

By: Anna Wozniak
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Blakeslee Village Council met on November 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cody Reynolds, Police Chief Randy Mohre, and councilors Ros...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts