Fulton County Retired K9 Fazzo Remembered For Years Of Service

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A retired Fulton County Sheriff’s K9 is being remembered for his years of service, loyalty and impact on the community.

Fazzo, who was 12½ years old, died following a battle with cancer. His handler, Deputy Justin Galbraith, said that even though the goodbye was expected, it did not make the loss any easier.

Throughout his career, Fazzo served as more than just a working K9. He was a trusted partner to his handler and spent countless hours working beside him in situations many people never saw. His handler remembered him as steady, loyal and always ready to go to work.

Fazzo was known for his strong drive and determination. When it was time to work, he was described as relentless, with a drive that could not be taught.

Over the years, he helped remove a large number of narcotics from the streets and made a lasting impact through his service.

After retirement, Fazzo was able to enjoy a quieter life away from the demands of law enforcement work.

His handler said that time allowed him to see a different side of Fazzo, simply being a dog and enjoying the rest he had earned.

The bond between a K9 and handler is often difficult to explain, built through trust, loyalty and time spent working side by side.

Fazzo’s handler said the K9 gave everything he had every day and described him as “the goodest boy.” Fazzo is being remembered with gratitude for his service, his loyalty and the role he played in helping protect the community.

As his handler, Deputy Galbraith said, “Run free now, buddy. You did your job, and you did it very well.”