Board Approves Of Lot Split During Brief Meeting

The Edgerton Planning Commission meeting of August 23 began with roll call. Planning Commission board members in attendance were Mayor Ron Day, Camie Hicks, Larry Welch and Preston Knecht.
The board members began by approving the planning commission meeting minutes from July 25.
The members then approved of a lot split. The split opens two additional lots on Oak Street. The board then voted to adjourn the meeting.
