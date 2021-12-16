Board Election Process Underway For North Western Electric Cooperative

Facebook

BRYAN, OH — North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) is looking for professional individuals to run for the board of trustees and help shape the strategic direction of the co-op. Two seats are up for re-election within NWEC’s territory. The upcoming 2022 election will be for districts 3 and 7:

•District 3: Seat held by incumbent Kim Shoup, who is running for re-ection – represents Bridgewater, Madison and Superior townships in Williams County

•District 7: Seat held by incumbent Richard Polter, who is running for re-election – represents Defiance, Delaware, Noble and Washington townships in Defiance County

Each trustee serves a three-year term. The NWEC board of trustees consists of seven co-op member-owners who each represent one district within the territory.

“The trustees have a great deal of responsibilities, and that is why it is important to have highly qualified individuals run for the board,” said President/ and CEO Darin Thorp.

“The trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies and identifying strategic initiatives to ensure that service to the NWEC membership remains foremost in mind.”

All the member-owners in districts 3 and 7 received a letter inserted in their billing statement due on December 10 to alert them that the election process has begun.

If interested in running for a trustee seat, you must be a member-owner of NWEC and must complete a petition packet, which can be picked up at NWEC’s office located at 04125 State Route 576, Bryan, Ohio, or can also be downloaded online at www.nwec.com/trustee-election-page.

Interested members can also call the office to have a petition packet mailed to them. Petitions must be returned to the co-op office no later than 4 pm on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Member-owners with questions can contact the NWEC office at 800-647-6932.