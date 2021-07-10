Bob Latta Issues Statement Regarding President Biden’s Economic Competition Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) provided the following statement on President Biden’s Executive Order on Economic Competition:

“Today’s Executive Order is a troubling instance of government overreach. Under President Trump, the United States had a roaring economy that encouraged investment, innovation, and private-sector competition that benefited consumers.

Instead of doubling down on policies that work, the Biden-Harris administration has decided to take a heavy-handed approach to regulating every inch of our economy, including the Internet.

The data is clear: the light-touch regulatory approach under Republican leadership led to increased broadband speeds and investment, lower prices, and more competition. This light-touch approach also enabled the success of Internet providers in keeping our economy and our communities connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, imposing burdensome Title II rules on broadband providers will hurt consumers and chill the broadband investment needed to close the digital divide and maintain resilient networks.

“I am also deeply concerned that the President is manipulating the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an independent agency, into taking actions on his behalf.

There has long been a bipartisan interest in maintaining the independence of the FCC to make sound decisions based on its technical and legal expertise—not political opportunism.

I urge Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel and all Commissioners to publicly commit to upholding the independence of the agency they are charged with leading.”