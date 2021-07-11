Boil Advisory Issued For Village Of Fayette

On Sunday a boil advisory was put in effect through July 13 at 2:00 a.m. for residents of the Village of Fayette due to repair work being done on water lines.

Due to the water main break on W. Main St./US Hwy 20 and West of Walnut Street residents of the following areas are advised to boil water before consumption for the next 48 hours:

Residents living on W. Main St. and West of Maple St.

Residents living on S. Maple St.

Residents living on College St.

Residents living on Walnut St.

The boil advisory is due to a loss of pressure. According to the Village of Fayette there is no evidence of the public water system being contaminated. For updates visit the Village of Fayette website here.