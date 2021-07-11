Janet Collins (1928-2021)

Janet M. Collins, 93, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. Janet was born February 29, 1928, in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of the late William and Lala (Hill) Schubert.

She was a 1945 graduate of Adrian High School. Janet married Donald F. Collins on July 6, 1946, in Adrian, Michigan and he preceded her in death on February 6, 1989. Janet worked at Airmate for 25 years retiring in 1990.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, an Auxiliary member of Bryan VFW Post 2489 and Golden Eagles Auxiliary 2233. Janet enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, and baking.

In her younger years she enjoyed bowling at the Bryan Bowling Lanes. Janet loved her family and supported her children and grandchildren in their activities.

Surviving are two sons; Richard Collins of Florence, South Carolina, and Terry (Dee) Collins of Bryan Ohio; four grandchildren, Amanda (Britt) Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, Matthew Collins of Sylvania, Ohio, Andrew (Ting) Collins of Columbus, Ohio and Erika Collins of Bryan, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Cooper and Carter Jones, Kaylee and Kiptyn Collins; two daughters-in-law, Jennifer Collins of Maumee, Ohio and Pat Franklin of Maryville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Collins; son Michael Collins; grandson Chad Collins; brother, Gary Schubert.

Visitation for Janet M. Collins will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Rod Conkle, Deacon, officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 North State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

